Sheffield stabbing witnesses urged to come forward by police

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Sheffield have reissued an appeal for witnesses to come forward - and urged those sharing online videos of the incident to stop.

At around 5.25pm on Wednesday, 21 March, police received reports from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service that an 18-year-old man had suffered stab wound injuries on Clough Road.

Officers attended and the scene was cordoned off while initial enquiries commenced.

The injured man was taken to hospital to be treated and has now been released. There have not yet been any arrests made in connection to the incident.

Investigating officer DC James Harding urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to make contact with police so those responsible can be apprehended.

He said: "A number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene following the incident and various leads and lines of enquiry have been followed up in the days since the attack, however I do believe there are additional witnesses who may be able to offer information that could prove vital to the investigation, and I would urge them to please come forward.

“We are also aware a video of the injured man after the attack has been circulating on social media. I would ask people to please consider the impact and distress this will have on both the victim and his family and friends, and refrain from sharing if at all possible.

“While the motive for the attack has not yet been determined, there is no evidence or indication to suggest the incident is hate related in any way.

“We are exploring potential CCTV footage and utilising forensics in a bid to further progress the investigation, as well as working with the victim.

“Did you witness the attack? Can you help identify those responsible? If you can assist I would encourage you to please make contact, either via 101 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 733 of 21 March.