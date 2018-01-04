Sheffield stabbing victims remain in hospital in serious condition

Two men stabbed in a Sheffield bar remain in hospital in a serious condition today.

The men, aged 22 and 20, were attacked in Crystal on Carver Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Detectives investigating the incident believed it was 'almost certainly gang-related'.

The men, from Birmingham, were among six injured when violence flared at the top of a flight of stairs in the bar at around 2.20am.

They all sustained stab or slash wounds in the attack.

No arrests have yet been made.

Security and search processes at clubs and bars in the city centre are to be reviewed in the wake of the violence

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 4 of January 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.