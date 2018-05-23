Sheffield stabbing victim was found injured in flat

Have your say

A teenage stab victim was found in a flat on a Sheffield estate, police have confirmed, but enquiries remain ongoing as to where he was attacked.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was found in the flats and taken to the Northern General Hospital where he died in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers and crime scene investigators are on the scene around Tannery Close and Tannery Park and a huge cordon remains in place as detectives work to establish where the attack took place.

Chief Supt Stuart Barton said: "The cordon is the size it is to make sure we capture all the forensics we can.

"It's important it is a large scale."

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.