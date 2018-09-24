Sheffield stabbing victim in ’serious’ condition in hospital

A man left fighting for life after being stabbed in a Sheffield suburb over the weekend remains in hospital in a serious condition this morning.

The 31-year-old was knifed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was with his friend Scott Fauvel, 29, from Parson Cross, when he was stabbed.

Scott was also knifed and treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 16 of September 23.