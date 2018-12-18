Sheffield stab victim calls for harsher knife crime punishments  

A stabbing victim has called for tougher punishments for people caught carrying knives after another attack rocked the city.

Officers were called to Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, in Totley, on Friday evening to reports of a stabbing.

Police confirmed a 57-year-old man is alleged to have been stabbed by a male teenager who is still at large.

This latest incident comes after eight fatal stabbings have rocked the city since March.

Marie Ratcliffe, who was stabbed over a decade ago, led a number of Star readers in calling for harsher sentences for people caught carrying a blade.

She said: “I am one of those victims of knife crime and believe me it is so intimidating and scary.

“My heart goes out to all victims of knife crime and their families, no matter what the person was guilty of or just an innocent passer-by in the wrong place at the wrong time, it is still unacceptable behaviour.

“All it does is hurt the families left behind and gives Sheffield a reputation it doesn't deserve.”

Adam Worboys added: “Sentences really need to be tougher for knife crimes. If the punishment was tougher it may make people think twice before committing a crime.”

JoJo Homyard was shocked to h ear that the latest alleged stabbing happened “right behind my house” and added: “I never thought I’d see it up here.”

Nathan Needham described how he “walked right past the crime scene” and expressed his fear that “if I had set off earlier that could have been me.”

He added: “Happening in Totley now, it’s scary. Need harsher punishments.

“Hope the man makes a full recovery god bless him.”

The victim is understood to be making a good recovery. Police have not yet released a description of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the incident number 718 of December 14, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.