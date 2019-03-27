Sheffield speedway ace revelled in the “crazy atmosphere” at Owlerton​​​​​​​

Sheffield’s Zaine Kennedy says one race win has helped him feel settled in his new surroundings.

The Aussie newcomer produced a solid display in last Sunday’s Steel City Championship, including an impressive Owlerton victory over fast trio Ty Proctor, Lewis Kerr and Ryan Douglas.

Kennedy says the buzz he experienced after that triumph has made him want to taste that winning feeling on a more regular basis.

And he’s now hoping to play his part for the Tigers who host their first team fixture of the season at home to rivals Scunthorpe on Sunday (6pm).

“I’ve done two meetings since I got to England now and they've both turned out great,” Kennedy said.

“I’m super-pumped with how both meetings went and to get a race win in both of those was awesome - particularly the one at Sheffield last weekend.

“You know I class all the riders as top quality riders and everyone there is a fast, tough guy to beat.

“But when I look at that race those three guys were all fast on the day and they've all got experience so for me it was a really good achievement.

“The atmosphere was crazy; the fans were all cheering and I could still hear them when I came back around and I just enjoyed every second of that moment.

“To get my first race win at home as a Tiger in the first home meeting of the season just gave me such buzz; it was just an awesome feeling.

“I do feel settled in now; I've sort of got a weekly routine now with washing and prepping bikes and doing all the off-track stuff and having been with the boys and the fans a couple of times now I’m starting to get used to everything.

“Now we move onto the first meeting as a team and I just want to try and bring my good form into it.

“I want to keep the ball rolling; it’s still the start of the season and there’s not a lot of pressure at this stage, so my aim is just to stay focussed and achieve the goals I’m setting for myself whilst making sure I have fun along the way.”