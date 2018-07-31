Sheffield special school launches fundraising campaign to buy new minibus

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help pay for a vital new minibus for a special school in Sheffield.

Staff at Talbot School, in Norton Lees, are planning a year of events to help raise the £16,000 needed for a new minibus.

Headteacher Carolyn Sutcliffe and assistant headteacher and driver Nigel Kirkpatrick

The current bus, which is old and deteriorating, is used daily to take children with severe and complex learning difficulties on trips and to sporting activities, but costs are increasing for its repairs and maintenance and is not financially viable anymore.

Headteacher Carolyn Sutcliffe said the school, which caters for children from year seven to 14, is determined not to stop the external visits for children and so a Just Giving page has been launched to kick start the fundraising.

She said: "Talbot is a school for children and young people with severe and complex learning difficulties.

"We rely heavily on our school minibus to take our students out to many different offsite learning opportunities ranging from sporting activities, such as squash lessons and horse riding, to venues including the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Wildlife Park.

"Everyday our bus takes pupils off-site, however it is old and has recently cost a lot of money in repairs and maintenance.

"We urgently need to buy a new bus in order to continue to provide the educational opportunities our pupils need and deserve.

"Many of our students are wheelchair users or have limited mobility, making the minibus essential for them to access offsite learning with their friends."

The new, larger bus will enable a full class to travel together on outings and will also come will a full tail lift allowing any wheelchair users to attend the visits too.

A range of activities are being planned over the next school year to raise the money.

Mrs Sutcliffe added: "As a school we are determined that we will not restrict the offer to our pupils so a new minibus with tail lift and full wheelchair access is absolutely essential for us.

"We will be holding a whole range of fund raising events during the next year, including a Justgiving page, and are hoping that with the support of the community and friends of the school we will achieve our goal."

To donate to the fundraising page click here.