Sheffield solicitor and father-of-three dies in ‘hit-and-run’ 

A solicitor and father-of-three originally from Sheffield has died following a suspected hit-and-run crash in the south of England.

A man was left seriously injured after reportedly been hit by a car which fled the scene on the A22 in Hailsham, East Sussex, in the early hours of Friday, September 21.

David Gunson.

The victim was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but died on Wednesday, September 26.

He has now been formally identified by Sussex Police as 73-year-old David Gunson, who was originally from Sheffield.

Mr Gunson’s family has now paid tribute and in a statement described him as a “proud Sheffield man at heart.”

They added: “David’s death was a great tragedy and he will be sorely missed.

“We would like to thank all of the staff at the Royal Sussex ICU for their wonderful care and attention. We’d also like to thank his friends in Hailsham for their help and support.

“We are urging anyone who may be able to piece together his final journey on the tragic night to get in touch with the police.”

The statement added that he was a pupil at King Edward’s Grammar School on Glossop Road before attending the University of Sheffield where he studied law.

Mr Gunson was a practicing solicitor for a number of firms in Sussex and Lincolnshire for “many years” during which he made “many friends along the way.”

He was also a keen sailor – “a passion that he took delight in all his life.”

He moved to Hailsham to be “closer to his three children Natalie, Jeremy and William, and his new-born grandson, Rupert.”

Sussex Police said they located a white Renault – believed to have been involved in the collision – in Hellingly, which was seized for forensics.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Hellingly, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting Operation Cache.