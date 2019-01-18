Sheffield snow warning: Hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon and tonight

Parts of Sheffield are set to see snow later today as the cold snap tightens its grip over the UK.

This morning the Met Office issued a Yellow Warning for snow for the north of England, including Sheffield.

Higher parts of Sheffield are set to be the worst affected.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield from the Met Office for the rest of today:

5pm: Wintry shower

6pm: Light snow

Snow is forecast for Sheffield later today

7pm:Wintry shower

8pm: Light rain

9pm: Wintry shower

10pm: Heavy snow

11pm: Light snow

Midnight: Light snow

SATURDAY

1am: Light snow

2am: Light snow

3am: Light snow

4am: Light snow

5am: Light snow

6am: Light snow

7am: Light snow

8am: Light snow

9am:Light snow