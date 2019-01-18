Sheffield snow warning: Hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon and tonight

Parts of Sheffield are set to see snow later today as the cold snap tightens its grip over the UK.
This morning the Met Office issued a Yellow Warning for snow for the north of England, including Sheffield.
Higher parts of Sheffield are set to be the worst affected.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield from the Met Office for the rest of today:
5pm: Wintry shower
6pm: Light snow
7pm:Wintry shower
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Wintry shower
10pm: Heavy snow
11pm: Light snow
Midnight: Light snow
SATURDAY
1am: Light snow
2am: Light snow
3am: Light snow
4am: Light snow
5am: Light snow
6am: Light snow
7am: Light snow
8am: Light snow
9am:Light snow