Have your say

Heavy snow is currently falling in Sheffield but will it continue throughout the day?

Here is the latest hour by hour forecast for Sheffield for the rest of the day:

9am - Heavy snow

10am - Heavy snow

11am - Heavy snow

12pm - Light rain

1pm - Dry and overcast

2pm - Dry and overcast

3pm - Sleet

4pm - Heavy rain

5pm - Heavy rain

6pm - Light rain shower

7pm - Dry and overcast

8pm - Dry and clear skies

9pm - Dry and clear skies

10pm - Dry and clear sh=kies

11pm - Dry and cloudy