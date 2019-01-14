Sheffield snow: From 1947 to 2018, see how blizzards have hit city in winters past - PICTURES
The threat of heavy snow is never too far away in Sheffield - with plenty of white stuff having fallen in the city over the years.
We've dipped back into our archive to see how we've battled through the blizzards - from 1947 right up to the present day. How many of these can you remember?
1. 1947
It looks like some kind of scene from a war movie, but this is the Sheffield Canal in 1947 when the city was hit by one of the worst winters on record.
2. 1947
Huge drifts blanked the city for weeks. Here's how it looked in Edale in the winter of 1947.
3. 1955
1955 and as in the modern day, getting out and about on the roads can prove problematic when the snows come.
4. 1962
Into the 1960s and the winter wonderland scene at Fulwood in 1962.
