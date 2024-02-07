Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy snow will likely cause disruption tomorrow as a weather warning for parts of Sheffield has been upgraded to Amber by the Met Office.

A flurry is set to sweep across the Steel City and much of England on Thursday (February 8). It is set to arrive from the southwest at around 8am and fall until the early evening.

A yellow weather warning was issued for all of Sheffield on Wednesday - but has now been upgraded to Amber for residents on the west side of the city in areas such as Totley, Dore and Stannington.

The severity of the snow front on Thursday has been revised several times by the Met Office this week, beginning on Sunday by just predicting an hour or two of heavy snow, to a forecast for heavy sleet on Monday, to a yellow weather warning issued on Tuesday and now up to an amber weather warning for persistent, heavy snow fall.

Temperatures of 0C that will 'feel like' -4C and a freezing wind reaching up to 21mph have also been predicted.

The Met Office says travel delays on roads and public transport is likely and power cuts are possible. There is also a "good chance" that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

It comes ahead of a severe downpour in Sheffield predicted for Friday, meaning any settled snow is likely to not last until the weekend.

The amber weather warning covers nearly the entirety of the Peak District, where disruption is expected to be severe on Thursday.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.