SHEFFIELD SNOW ALERT: Met Office weather warning issued for city

A Met Office Yellow WArning for snow has this morning been issued for Sheffield.

A band of rain moving across the country on Tuesday afternoon and evening is expected to turn to snow as it bumps into cold air.

A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Tuesday January 29

The warning is in force for an 11 hour period between 12pm and 11pm tomorrow.

The warning states: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places. A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”