Sheffield Skincare Expert Named As Finalist in Top National Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Izzy's exceptional skills and dedication to the industry have earned her nominations for ‘Best Clinic’ and ‘Best Skincare Therapist’ at the National Beauty Awards and ‘Skin Specialist of the Year’ at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. The latter is set to take place in Birmingham this June and is renowned as the largest industry awards in the country. Meanwhile, the National Beauty Awards, scheduled for August in Liverpool, aim to celebrate outstanding talent within the beauty industry across the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2018, Fixation Skincare has quickly risen to the forefront of ethical, results-driven skincare treatments. Izzy, with her extensive experience including a stint on the world's largest cruise ship, has brought a wealth of knowledge and a passion for skin health to Sheffield's Millhouses area. Following an expansion last year, Fixation Skincare is not only a beacon for clients seeking top-tier skincare and laser treatments but also a nurturing ground for budding beauty professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond her clinical success, Izzy has taken on the challenge of combating misinformation within the beauty industry. Through her initiative "Skin School 101," she aims to educate the public on healthy skin care practices via social media. This effort addresses the rampant spread of myths and unfounded health claims that have found fertile ground on platforms like TikTok.

Izzy Gannon, founder of Fixation Skincare pictured in her Millhouses-based clinic..

"It’s an amazing achievement and a lovely feeling to receive recognition and be a finalist for multiple awards,” says Izzy, reflecting on her nominations. Her dedication to not only advancing her clinic but also to educating the wider community stands as a testament to her commitment to the beauty industry's integrity and the health of her clients.