Sheffield singer wows judges on The Voice

A 20-year-old Sheffield woman wowed the judges on last night's episode of The Voice, when her emotional performance persuaded all four judges to turn round.

Lucy Millburn's performance of Amber Riley's Colorblind was a big hit with the judges, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.

Watch her full performance below.

After all four judges turned round before the end of her blind audition, Lucy was left with the tricky decision of deciding whose team to join.

But in the end, Lucy chose Sir Tom.

The Voice returns to our screens on ITV at 8pm on Saturday, January 20.