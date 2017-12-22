Sheffield singer Joe Cocker's dream home sells for £2.9m

As a purchase, it is certainly extravagant - but very welcome.

A seven-bedroom English Tudor-style manor house, a huge swimming pond, spectacular grounds and vast manicured lawns, all once owned by the late Sheffield singer Joe Cocker - and now bought at last by a multi-millionaire.

Joe Cocker at Sheffield Arena in 2007

Mad Dog Ranch, covering more than 240 acres in the heart of America's Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado, took some time to sell.

The property was put on the market more than two years ago by Cocker's widow, Pam, following her husband's death from cancer aged 70 in December 2014. An auction listed for September 2016 was called off when an offer was received - however, the deal fell through and the estate was left in growing need of a buyer.

It has now sold for $3.875 million - £2.9m - following a $655,000 reduction in the asking price.

The purchaser - a man and his family from Santa Barbara - wants to remain anonymous. But he is aware of the place's history and is a fan of Cocker's work, said Mandy Nadler of Coldwell Banker Devonshire, the firm handling the deal.

Inside Mad Dog Ranch

"I would say that the buyer is a fan of the property, the area and of Joe Cocker," she said.

"The place spoke to him and his family on many levels. They are very excited. Mrs Cocker, the buyer and I are very pleased with the sale."

The custom-built 16,000 sq ft house boasts a sweeping staircase in the marble-floored foyer, a formal dining area seating 18 and a billiard room with a full-sized bar.

The 1,500 sq ft master suite has a private balcony offering breathtaking views of the peaks. Alongside the pond are 80 acres of pasture, evergreen forests, a seven-stall barn and a vegetable garden where Cocker grew tomatoes.

An aerial view of Joe Cocker's estate

Furnishings, artwork and farm equipment were available to buy separately.

Joe, who turned to clean living after years of heavy drinking and drug use in the 1970s, saw the ranch as a place to relax. He enjoyed hiking and fishing, and played snooker on the local team, while both he and Pam were heavily involved with the community, forming the Cocker Kids Foundation.

Cocker, a former gas fitter who grew up on Tasker Road, Crookes, was known for his distinctive, rasping voice, and began his career singing in Sheffield pubs in the 1960s.

He had a number one hit in 1968 with his cover of The Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends - a song he performed at Woodstock the following year. He built Mad Dog Ranch - named after his Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour of the US in 1970 - with Pam in the early 1990s, and was made an OBE in 2007.

The drawing room at Mad Dog Ranch