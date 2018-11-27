Sheffield singer and X Factor star goes viral with hilarious song about 90’s kids 

Have your say

A Sheffield singer and former X Factor contestant has gone viral after releasing a hilarious music video about 90’s kids.

Jordan Rabjohn shot to fame last year when he performed an original song in front of the X Factor judges.

The singer performed his own hit ‘Mexico’, with Sharon, Simon, Nicole and Louis all complimenting his vocals and catchy chorus.

However, his X Factor journey ended prematurely after he was ejected at Bootcamp after performing another one of his songs called Souvenir.

Now, the 23-year-old is back with another catchy tune that will have all 90’s kids feeling very nostalgic.

The song covers everything from Freddos, Pogs, Crazy Bones, Mega Drive, Bop It and Green Day.

Jordan Rabjohn

Jordan has now been on BBC Radio Sheffield discussing and performing the song which has also been featured on Lad Bible.

In just two weeks, the video has had more than 6 million views on Music Life as well as thousands of shares and comments.

Click on the link above to watch the video for yourself.