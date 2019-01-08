HMV in its original premises in Pinstone Street

Sheffield shops of the 80s and 90s - how many can you remember in our picture gallery?

Sheffield's shops, streets and shopping malls have changed a lot over the decades - and we've stepped back in time to a city centre shopping expedition of the 80s and 90s.

How many of these sights can you recall - and how many of these places did you spend your hard earned cash in back in the day?

Record store HMV at its original Pinstone Street premises

1. HMV

Record store HMV at its original Pinstone Street premises
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
C&A was a British clothing store institution.

2. C&A

C&A was a British clothing store institution.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Now John Lewis, the former Cole Brothers department store has always had an imposing presence in Barker's Pool.

3. Cole Brothers

Now John Lewis, the former Cole Brothers department store has always had an imposing presence in Barker's Pool.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Who remembers buying clothes at Sexy Rexy?

4. Sexy Rexy

Who remembers buying clothes at Sexy Rexy?
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8