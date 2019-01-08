Sheffield shops of the 80s and 90s - how many can you remember in our picture gallery?
Sheffield's shops, streets and shopping malls have changed a lot over the decades - and we've stepped back in time to a city centre shopping expedition of the 80s and 90s.
How many of these sights can you recall - and how many of these places did you spend your hard earned cash in back in the day?
1. HMV
Record store HMV at its original Pinstone Street premises
2. C&A
C&A was a British clothing store institution.
3. Cole Brothers
Now John Lewis, the former Cole Brothers department store has always had an imposing presence in Barker's Pool.
4. Sexy Rexy
Who remembers buying clothes at Sexy Rexy?
