Sheffield shoppers given verdict on planned changes to £300m Meadowhall extension plans   

Star readers have had their say on how they would like to see an ambitious £300 million extension to Meadowhall take shape.

Under the original proposals, granted in 2017, a new 330,000 sq ft multi-level wing with a distinctive, latticed glazed roof was to have been built on the centre’s car park, containing restaurants, a cinema, a gym, entertainment facilities and space for events, as well as around 25 retail units.

The proposed leisure hall extension to Meadowhall.

But British Land, the shopping mall’s joint owner, has taken the ‘Leisure Hall’ back to the drawing board in a bid to cut the number of shops within the scheme. Talks are under way with Sheffield Council and an amended planning application is likely to be submitted putting more emphasis on food, drink and other activities.

Claire Barber, head of central London retail and Meadowhall for British Land, said adding further leisure to the shopping centre would create a ‘more rounded experience’.

She added: ”Our food and beverage at the moment is great but it significantly overtrades. At weekends it’s an issue to get a table.”

Star readers have now given their verdict on the planned changes and many seemed to be in favour of more leisure activities.

Victoria Sigsworth said: "We used to live to take our children to the mini bowling etc upstairs as part of a weekend treat. Also riding in the huge car with the big screen was a good one too.

“We really missed this when it went and it seemed a crazy thing to do to get rid of it. This needs putting back in. There is an opportunity to put so many things in other than a lot of very similar shops.”

Kevin Cawthorne wants to be improvements to the infrastructure. He said: “The road system around Meadowhall needs modernising before any extension is built as the current one is now outdated.”

An opening date of 2022 was previously put forward for the Leisure Hall, but in light of the planned changes Ms Barber could not give a revised estimate for completion.