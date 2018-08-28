Sheffield shopkeeper 'hit over head' by masked robber

Have your say

A Sheffield shopkeeper has been hospitalised after he was hit over the head by a masked robber during an early morning raid.

South Yorkshire Police said that at around 6.20am this morning (Tuesday, August 28), a man with his face covered entered the Don Valley News Agent store on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

Don Valley News Agent on Staniforth Road in Darnall (photo: Google).

Inside the man assaulted assaulted the shopkeeper - a man in his 60s - hitting him over the back of the head, before taking a quantity of cash from the till.

The shopkeeper was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 120 of 28 August 2018.