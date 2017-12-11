Sheffield shop owners hit out at 'scum' burglars after series of raids

Shop owners have hit out at 'scum' burglars who raided their premises causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Three business owners in Abbey Lane, Woodseats, have been left counting the cost after thieves broke in, stole money and left a trail of destruction.

Abbey Lane, Woodseats. Picture: Google

They say the raids have left them 'devastated' and cost them trade in what should be the busiest shopping period of the year.

Maria Parsons, owner of ladies fashion shop 29 The Lane, said they took £230 from the till, stole clothing worth about £600 and caused up to £400 worth of damage after smashing part of the front door.

The 51-year-old, of Woodseats, described the raiders as 'scum' and added: "It is really upsetting, I felt absolutely awful when I was first told about it.

"There was glass everywhere all over the shop. And because of the damage to the door, it makes it look like I am closed, but the shop is open.

"It is the first time I have been broken into in two and a half years since opening."

Mum-of-four Mel Pinder only opened The Barber Shop a few weeks ago and has already had her first setback after the store was broken into.

The 50-year-old, of Woodseats, said: "They smashed the front door which cost me about £100 but fortunately they didn't take anything as I always leave the till empty.

"We are all small businesses around here so if we have a setback like this it takes us a lot of work to get back on track."

The Cake and Caboodle bakery was also targeted and staff posted on Facebook: "It's gutting to know that someone has been in your premises and felt that they have the right to steal from you.

"I didn't lose a lot in the grand scheme of things but you just feel violated.

"CCTV has picked up three people. If you happened to be on Abbey Lane at that time and saw anything please let us know."

The raids happened on Thursday, December 7, at about 4.30am.

In addition, Monks Barber Shop had a window put through a few weeks ago in an unrelated attack.

A member of staff at the shop said: "They can't leave it alone, they're always targeting someone."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Investigations into the three incidents are now underway and officers have begun to visit local businesses to offer crime prevention advice.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols overnight as enquiries in the area continue."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 114 of 7 December 2017."