 Sheffield shooting was fourth gun-related incident on city’s streets this week

At least one gunman is on the loose following four shootings on the streets of Sheffield in less than a week.

In the latest incident, three men suffered gunshots wounds in Burngreave in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police cordon remains in place.

The men – one aged 19 and two aged 20 - presented at hospital with wounds at around 1.30am.

Eyewitnesses said an altercation took place near Hallcar Street, just off Spital Hill.

Inital reports suggested the shooting involved just one male victim.

One shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said: “I wasn’t here at the time but I heard someone had been shot. A customer told me he was taken to hospital.

“It was obvious it was something serious when I got here this morning because of the size of the cordon.”

All three men have been released from hospital and detectives said enquiries remain ongoing.

The shooting comes just days after a boy was shot in what detectives labelled as a ‘targeted attack’.

The 16-year-old was shot in a drive-by incident on Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn, at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy was shot after a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car, opened fire and then got back in the vehicle as it drove off from the scene.

The incidents were part of another week of violence in Sheffield after a man in his 30s was shot on Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

And on Monday night, a 20-yar-old man was also treated for a gunshot injury following reports of shots being fired around Firshill Crescent, Firshill.

Detectives confirmed there had been no arrests in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with any information about Sunday’s incident in Burngreave should call police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of September 16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.