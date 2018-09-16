Sheffield shooting: Three injured as cordon remains in place

Three people were injured in another shooting on the streets of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has released more details following the incident in Burngreave.

A police cordon remains in place. Picture: Andrew Roe

Eyewitnesses said earlier today that a man had been shot but South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed three people were injured.

All three have now been released from hospital.

Ellesmere Road, Earsham Street and Hallcar Road have all been taped off since the early hours of this morning

