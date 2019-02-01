Sheffield sex offender sentenced to five years behind bars for breaching ban on contact with children

A Sheffield man has been jailed for five years after breaching conditions imposed on him after he was found guilty of historic sexual offences in 2017.

Andrew Moore, aged 51, formerly of Upperthorpe, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), breach of a suspended sentence and driving while disqualified.

Andrew Moore.

In 2017, Moore had been banned from having any unsupervised contact with a child under 16-years-old, without appropriate consent from the child’s parents or carers and approval from social services after being found guilty of historic sexual offences against two victims.

However, last summer, officers received information from concerned parents that Moore had been having inappropriate contact with their children, including buying them expensive gifts and attempting to befriend them.

At around the same time, officers received a second report of Moore breaching his SHPO via a social worker, who reported Moore had been visiting a family with young children.

On Tuesday, January 29, Moore was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to five years behind bars for breaching both the SHPO and a 21-month suspended sentence imposed on him in 2017 as well as driving while disqualified.

John Bowler, who oversaw the investigation into Moore, said: “Moore has shown himself to be a devious and manipulative individual, grooming children and attempting to ingratiate himself into families to gain access to young people.

“This is an appropriate outcome for his crimes and I hope those affected by his crimes are reassured by the action taken by officers to arrest Moore and bring him before the courts.”