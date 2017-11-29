Sheffield set to get first snow of the winter - NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are plummeting this week and the cold snap is set to last well into December, forecasters warn.

Today temperatures will struggle to get above 5C in Sheffield today and tomorrow will be even more bitter with the mercury getting to just 3C.

Despite the cold conditions things should remain dry and settled in the next couple of days with blue skies and lots of wintry sunshine.

Things will warm up slightly on Friday with it feeling a bit less cold as we go into the weekend.

But next week freezing conditions are set to return with a vengeance with temperatures plummeting and an increased risk of snow.

As we go through next week biting cold winds will sweep over the UK from the Arctic.

As these winds pass over the North Sea they will bring in showers across northern areas of the UK and these are likely to fall as snow across higher ground and even across lower levels.

A similar weather pattern in December 2010 saw Sheffield grind to a halt as the city was buried in a record snowfall upto two feet deep.