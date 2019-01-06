Sheffield set for windy weather

As the schools go back after the Christmas break, Sheffield is set for a pretty blustery week.

Forecasters at the Met Office say people in Sheffield can expect the weather to become very windy tomorrow with outbreaks of rain.

However brighter and drier conditions are likely to spread into the north of the region later in the day. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

The weather is set to become sunnier on Tuesday but rather windy and chilly, continuing into Wednesday.

Becoming less windy Wednesday. Cloudier on Thursday but dry.