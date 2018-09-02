Sheffield set for another sunny day with above average temperatures

Sheffield set to enjoy another dry day, with above average temperatures for the first weekend in September.

Officially the start of meterological autumn, temperatures could reach 25°C on Sunday with sunny spells.

It will turn cloudier through the afternoon though and there could be outbreaks of rain overnight. Temperatures will drop no lower than 13°C.

The Met Office said Monday could see more frequent rain and be generally cloudy. It will steel feel quite warm and humid with maximum temperatures of around 22°C.