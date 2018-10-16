Sheffield schoolgirls praised by police for stopping violent attack near Crystal Peaks

Two Sheffield schoolgirls who intervened and stopped a violent attack near the Crystal Peaks shopping centre have been praised for their efforts by a city police chief.

The Westfield School students, Yasmin and Kacey, were given special recognition at a ceremony attended by Sheffield’s District Commander, Stuart Barton, who praised their bravery and quick thinking actions.

The teenagers sprung into action close to the Crystal Peaks shopping centre when they spotted a man being ‘violently attacked’ by another man.

Violence had flared just after the England v Panama football match during the World Cup in June.

The girls said they called out for help from members of the public but were ‘laughed at’ so they dragged the pair apart themselves and called the police.

Yasmin said: “He was kicking and punching him. We called for help but just got laughed at by passers-by, so we went over, got him off the man and he ran away. Then we called the police.”

Chief Supt Barton said: “Today is about saying thank you to these two impressive students.

“In our world young people sometimes get a bad press. It’s important that we recognise them when they do impressive things like this.”

PC Stephanie Dodd, who dealt with the incident on the day, said: “The victim suffered a fractured finger, cuts, bruises and a broken nose. It could have been a lot worse if the two students hadn’t got involved.”

Head of Westfield School, Joe Birkbeck, added: “It’s great for our students to get this positive recognition.

“They were very brave and cool headed and probably don’t realise how impressive their actions were.”