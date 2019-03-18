Sheffield schoolgirl with cancer fundraising to thank staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A Sheffield schoolgirl who is currently receiving treatment for cancer is raising raise money for the staff who have helped her family through her diagnosis at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Izzie Hindley, aged 11, from Chapeltown, began her battle with Hodgekin’s Lymphoma in January and is currently undergoing a course of chemotherapy in hopes of eradicating the disease.

Izzie Hindley who is raising money as she continues receiving treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma

The Grenoside Primary pupil had suffered from frequent nosebleeds for a number of years before her diagnosis, leading to a procedure to cauterize the left side of her nose in May 2016.

READ MORE: Police probe into serious stabbing in Sheffield continues

Later that year she developed glandular fever and, after fighting the virus, everything seemed well.

However, in January 2018 the nosebleeds returned so Izzie underwent another cauterization procedure, this time on the right side of her nose, and was later diagnosed with severe anaemia.

Izzie wants to thank the staff at Sheffield Children's Hospital

A keen dancer, the 11-year-old had been ‘none-stop’ over Christmas performing with the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance, and on January 15, after a routine trip to drop off her anaemia medication at school, she was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Rachel Hindley, Izzie’s mum said: “My mum had gone to drop off her medication at school and she rang me and said Izzie really wasn't well and looked dreadful.

“I took her straight to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and that is where we stayed. She had every ultrasound, MRI and x-ray there is and had a biopsy. A week after that we got the results saying she had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

READ MORE: Over £38,000 raised for Sheffield boy with just months to live

“She was taken to theatre on Valentines Day and had a portacath fitted, which they prefer to do in children so they can shower and lead a normal life, and the following day she started chemotherapy.”

Izzie is currently on a three-week cycle of chemotherapy, with a 10 day break in between before treatment resumes – all while taking a stream of medication.

When well enough she remains at home with her mum Rachel, dad James and siblings Mollie, 14, Alfie, 13 and five-year-old Seth, and is under the care of the oncology and haematology at Sheffield Children's Hospital when an overnight stay is needed.

But despite everything she has remained positive – something her mum said is in her nature.

“She was upset at first because she wanted to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust,” Rachel added. “But because she had already started her chemotherapy the hair was damaged.

“When it came to shaving her head for me that was the hard part. But she is a very big character, she still dances when she can and does mornings at school if she is well enough.

“Everyone has been amazed how well she has coped with it all, she’s not phased. She said ‘I want to raise money for oncology and haematology, ward 6. They’ve helped me so much and I want to give back what I’ve had off them.

“The unit and the staff have been amazing. It is every parents worse nightmare to get the news we had, but they deal with everything and are there for you.”

READ MORE: The incredible response after elderly Sheffield woman blown over by gale-force winds

Izzie has since had a wig fitted by Trends Wigs, Glossop Road but Rachel said she is also embracing life without the wig too.

A fundraising page has now been set up with various events planned in order to raise as much money as they can.

A group of parents and children from the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance will be shaving their heads for the Little Princess Trust, and plans are being finalised for a charity dance showcase which will take place between a number of dance schools in Sheffield.

Health permitting, it is hoped that Izzie will be involved in much of the fundraising – from baking cakes to dancing in the showcase.

The page has received over £3,200 in donations so far, with the grand total expected to higher due to those donated in person.

You can donate by clicking here.