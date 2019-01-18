Sheffield schoolgirl punched and stamped on in brutal attack shared on social media

A Sheffield schoolgirl was punched, stamped on and dragged by the hair in a brutal attack which was then shared on social media.

The vicious assault was carried out by another girl from the same school on Tuesday morning, at around 8.15am, as the students made their way to Sheffield Springs Academy in Arbourthorne.

Ridgeway Road, near Manor Library, where a 14-year-old was attacked by a fellow schoolgirl (pic: Google)

The 14-year-old victim’s horrified mother told how the beating, which took place near Manor library on Ridgeway Road, had been filmed and circulated on Snapchat by friends of the assailant.

She believes the culprit, who was suspended for five days, should have been permanently excluded given the gravity of the assault and the fact footage was filmed and shared.

But the academy insists it took appropriate action against the perpetrator and has since taken steps to ensure all students feel safe on their way to and from school.

Hina Jamil said her daughter had attended Sheffield Children’s Hospital with concussion following the attack but remarkably emerged with only superficial bruising.

However, she said the bullying had continued after her daughter returned to school, with one student verbally abusing her on a bus and others firing ‘nasty looks’ at her in school.

Ms Jamil, who has reported the assault to police, said the ongoing bullying had left her daughter too traumatised to return to school today.

“At first they were only going to put her in inclusion, which is where they're taught in isolation,” she said.

“When I complained they decided to exclude her for five days but I don’t think that’s enough. She should be permanently excluded after what happened.

“My daughter’s off school because she’s too scared to go back and face the bullies after what’s happened.”

The Star has seen footage of the attack, with the 21-second clip confirming the mother’s account and showing around a dozen students looking on while it takes place.

Sheffield Springs Academy said in a statement: “We were made aware of an altercation that took place between two of our students near Manor Library before school earlier this week.

“While it did not occur at the academy, we took immediate action and one student received a fixed term exclusion in line with our behaviour policy.

"Throughout, we have worked closely with local police and our designated community officer to ensure that all our students feel safe on their journeys to and from school.

“We have the strictest expectations of our students and will continue to apply the necessary sanctions wherever any of their behaviour falls short of this.”