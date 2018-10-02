Sheffield schoolgirl heading for television stardom on Newsround

A Sheffield schoolgirl is heading for television stardom after filming for a top children’s television show.

Angel Dusauzay will appear in a news item on BBC children’s news programme Newsround after she prepared a speical assembly on autism at her school, Westbourne House.

READ MORE: GCSE pass for boy, aged 12, as hundreds in Doncaster opt out of conventional schools to learn at home

The eight-year-old is a child ambassador for Sparkle Sheffield, a charity which aims to benefit children and young people living with autism and their families.

She planned to speak to children and teachers about the effect her brother Jadon's autism has on her family.

When Newsround bosses heard of the work Angel is doing to promote the interests of families affected by autism, they sent along a camera crew to film a piece on the assembly.

READ MORE: Sheffield headteachers petition Downing Street to demand extra school funding

In the item, Angel explains how having an autistic sibling can be a positive experience, sharing unique qualities and outlooks on life.

Sparkle Sheffield started four-years-ago by Angel’s mum Liesje Dusauzay, as a small parent-led support group.

Sparkle Sheffield provides parental support, education about the condition and coping strategies to deal with the challenging behaviour that autism often presents.

It also aims to help the parent andcarers to understand and help their children have a better quality of life and increase the child’s opportunities by targeting their main care givers understanding of the complex condition.

READ MORE: Louis Theroux accepts Sheffield Hallam University honorary doctorate

Angel’s item on Newsround will be screened on Monday, October 8.