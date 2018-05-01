Sheffield schoolboy vanishes in city

A police hunt is under way for a missing boy who vanished on his way to school this morning.

Ben Ackroyd, aged 15, is thought to have left the Fulwood Road area at around 8.50am, heading towards Broomhill and the city centre on foot.

He is 5ft 5ins tall, with short, brown hair and was wearing a school uniform made up of black trousers and a green jumper, with a navy Fred Perry hooded jacket over the top.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen Ben this morning, or who knows where he could be."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 223 of May 1.