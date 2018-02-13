Sheffield school treated as 'crime scene'

A Sheffield school on lockdown and under police guard this morning is being treated as a 'crime scene'.

Pupils were sent home from Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale, this morning following unconfirmed reports that a car crashed into the gates and into the school grounds before being abandoned.

In a statement issued by the school, it was stressed that staff and pupils were not hurt in the incident and that children had been sent home on the advice of South Yorkshire Police.

A man working close to the school said: "There was a car parked outside the main reception that looked like it had been abandoned there. All we were told was the school was now a crime scene."

A school spokeswoman said: "There was an incident at the front of the school today involving a vehicle.

"Nobody was hurt. All students and staff are safe and the issue is being dealt with by the police.

"We have taken the decision to send all pupils home on the advice of the police."