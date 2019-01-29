Sheffield school’s urgent warning after Fortnite pens with concealed knives are sold to pupils 

Have your say

A Sheffield school has issued a warning to parents over ‘Fortnite pens’ with concealed knives being sold to pupils.

Outwood Academy City on Stradbroke Road sent a text out to parents this morning warning them to be vigilant.

Outwood Academy City.

The text read: “Outwood Academy City Warning dangerous Fortnite pens.

“It has come to our attention that some pens are being sold to children with a concealed knife, linked to the popular online game Fortnite.

“We ask you to be vigilant and stress the dangers of these pens to your child/children. Thank you.”

Fortnite is one of the biggest online games with around 45 milliong players worldwide playing the game.

The batle royale phenomenon pits players against 99 others in a frantic fight for survival on an island where the last gamer standing is the winner.

While the bright graphics prevent the game from descending into bloody violence, there are concerns about the weapons players can purchase.

The game has become so popular that footballers including Dele Alli use Fortnite dances while celebrating goals.

Police were called to a school in Scotland last week after a pupil pulled a knife during morning break.

Teachers at the school feared the incident was linked to the video game as well as a surge in ‘violent behaviour’.