Sheffield school reopens after gas leak 

A Sheffield school has reopened today after a gas leak forced its closure yesterday.

Lessons were cancelled for 370 pupils at Dobcroft Junior School in Millhouses on Thursday due to the leak.

Dobcroft Junior School. Picture: Sheffield

But a school spokesperson confirmed this morning that the problem has been resolved and classes have resumed as normal.

