Sheffield school ranked in top five per cent nationally for A-Level performance

A Sheffield school have been ranked within the top five per cent nationally for the progress which their A-Level students make year in and year out.

King Ecgbert School in Dore are celebrating after receiving certification from the A-Level performance system to say that its sixth form, for the past three years, has performed in the top five per cent of schools, private schools and colleges.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said that King Ecgbert School has the 'winning' formula

The school, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, received a national position of 2.33 per cent and was compared to 2,817 schools and colleges across the UK.

Director of Sixth Form Rebecca McCairns said: "This is an incredible achievement for our cohort of A-Level and BTEC students and staff who worked so hard to achieve these grades.

“It not only acknowledges the incredible achievements of last summer’s cohort, but the trusted academic success that underpins everything we do here at King Ecgbert School."

Sixth form students at King Ecgert School, who are ranked in the top 5% nationally for A levels.

ALPS is student focused system designed to support schools and colleges at both KS4 and KS5 in ensuring their students make the best possible progress.

Headteacher Paul Haigh added: “We know we have the winning formula, with dedicated and talented staff who stay with us year in year out, alongside hardworking and conscientious students.

“This ethos is mirrored throughout the school with our role in growing, developing and training the next set of inspirational teachers, through our designation as a National Teaching School, which leads the Mercia Learning Alliance."

This latest accolade comes on the back of the school being acknowledged as a World Class system leading school through the achievement of the World Class Schools Quality Mark in 2017 for providing outstanding educational opportunities for their students.

They were also awarded TASS Dual Career Talented Athlete School for their dedication to supporting elite athletes, and said they are proud of their alumni, Olympic gold medalist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and England cricket captain Joe Root.

Miss McCairns said: "True academic success for our students is about falling in love with their subject and being able to immerse themselves with likeminded students.

“Field work, enrichment opportunities, guest speakers and trips to universities and sporting events help foster this here at King Ecgbert School.

“In times of increasing educational cuts we protect, as best we can, enjoyment in learning, the creative side and activities that enhance subject knowledge.

"The combination of great teaching, enriching experiences and loving pastoral care means we are able to help our students, no matter what their background, progress to top universities and degree level apprenticeships."

The school said they have also seen a ‘record breaking’ year in applications to join next year’s Year 12.