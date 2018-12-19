Sheffield school pupils spread festive cheer at care home

Have your say

Children from a Sheffield primary school spread some festive cheer when they performed at a care home.

Pupils from Lowedges Junior Academy visited Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home, in Lowedges where they sang Christmas carols.

Children from Lowedges Junior Academy visited Lower Bowshaw Residents Home to perform Christmas carols

They had been rehearsing the songs during choir practice in school.

Teacher Cheryl Dunphy said: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed hearing the children sing and joined in with many of the carols.

“The residents sang their own version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas to the children for a grand finale.

“After the singing, the children sat and chatted with the residents and told them all about the Christmas activities we have been doing this week in school.”

It is the second time pupils from the school have visited the care home at Christmas.

They plan to visit again next summer for a craft afternoon.