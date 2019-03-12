Sheffield school pupils set for second climate change strike this week

Have your say

Students across Sheffield are set to take to the streets again for a second day of strike action calling for more to be done over climate change.

Hundreds of children walked out of lessons on February 15 and congregated outside the Town Hall to urge the Government to take action to tackle the mounting ecological crisis.

Youth Climate Strike outside Sheffield Town Hall. Picture Scott Merrylees

READ MORE: Dido announces UK winter tour with date at Sheffield City Hall

A number of them have faced sanctions from their school, including detention, in the wake of the action.

The Star understands students from a number of schools are planning on joining others from across the UK for another round of strikes on March 15.

Pupils are due to congregate for a protest outside the Town Hall between 11am and 2pm.

READ MORE: Sheffield teenager chased by masked man while walking home from party

In an open letter, striking students said: “We are going to change the fate of humanity, whether you like it or not.

"United we will rise on 15 March and many times after until we see climate justice.

“We demand the world’s decision makers take responsibility and solve this crisis.

"You have failed us in the past. [But] the youth of this world has started to move and we will not rest again."

READ MORE: The man who brought World Snooker Championship to Sheffield, Mike Watterson dies aged 76

The action has been co-ordinated by Youth Strike 4 Climate, and has seen more than 70,000 youngsters hold protests worldwide.

They are calling on the Government to change the curriculum to make the state of the environment a priority.