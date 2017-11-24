Sheffield school ordered to improve after visit from Ofsted inspectors

A Sheffield junior school has been ordered to improve following a visit by inspectors.

High Hazels Junior School, part of High Hazels Academy, in Darnall, has been judged as 'requires improvement' in four out of five key areas by Ofsted inspectors.

But personal development, behaviour and welfare was rated as good following the visit in October.

Inspectors said in their report that there is 'clear evidence of the leadership’s capacity to improve the school.'

Darran Ellison-Lee, director of primary education at United Learning - the trust which runs the school - said the everyone at the school is working to address the challenges highlighted in the report.

He said: "As the report makes clear, there is much in the school to be positive about, however there are a number of key challenges that we need to address to ensure High Hazels is securely ‘good’.

"As part of United Learning, the school is receiving the support and assistance it needs to meet these challenges and we share the inspectors’ confidence that the school has the ability to fulfil every pupil’s potential.

"As such, we will continue to work closely with staff, parents and governors to deliver the necessary improvements and move forward at pace.”

Inspectors found that pupils' progress is not consistently good, the quality of teaching is varied and work set for children does not challenge them enough.

They did highlight many strengths at the school in their report.

These include the good behaviour of pupils, the curriculum which prepares pupils well to become good citizens, the relationships between the school, parents and wider communityand the good progress of children with special educational needs or disabilities.

To improve inspectors said the school must improve the quality of teaching and increase the effectiveness of leaders and governors.