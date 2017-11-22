Sheffield school on 'journey of improvement' after visit from Ofsted inspectors

A Sheffield secondary school is on the road to improvement after inspectors found that it could be doing better.

Bradfield School, in Worrall, has been judged as requires improvement across the board after a visit from Ofsted.

But inspectors said the school 'is improving' and they are believe headteacher Ian Gilbert and staff have the capacity to raise standards.

Dr Gilbert said the school started on a 'journey of improvement' when he took over in January and is confident improvements will be made over the next two years.

He said: "Bradfield School has started a journey of improvement to achieve better outcomes for all of our students.

"We are confident that we will improve this year and the next before Ofsted return to inspect us again."

The inspection report said that exam results were not good enough, pupils do not make enough progress, teaching frequently lacks challenge and communication with parents is not good enough.

But the report added: "The school is improving. The recently appointed headteacher and his newly constituted senior team know what needs to be done. They have the capacity to raise the quality of teaching and ensure that GCSE and A-level results rise.

Dr Gilbert said attainment at the school continues to be above the national average and the school is now working to raise progress levels.

He recognises that there has not been enough 'stretch and challenge' in teaching and said there needs to be more 'rigour' in the quality of planning, homework and marking.

Work is now focused on raising attainment in the classroom and the school is looking at how it can work with parents and support teachers to raise aspirations so that pupils achieve the highest grades.

A new quality assurance system and new expectations of students and teachers have been implemented.

A new uniform has also been introduced and mobile phones have been banned from the premises.

A live information system for parents is planned to be introduced in the new year, which will allow parents to see live updates on their child's behaviour points, daily attendance and their teacher's predicted grades for all subjects as these change throughout the term.

Dr Gilbert said: "We want to serve this community better and it is vital that we all work together so that we can achieve this.

"We recognise the situation by Ofsted and we will work tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure Bradfield School is the school our students deserve."