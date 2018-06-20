Sheffield school lands national award for its science work

Have your say

A Sheffield primary school has been recognised for the quality of its science teaching by a national scheme.

Athelstan Primary School, in Handsworth, is one of only 180 schools around the country to have been given the Primary Science Quality Mark award last month.

Science teacher, Selina Booth, said everyone was delighted the school had been given the gold award.

She added: "This is the most prestigious award and we are extremely proud to have achieved it.

"It has taken a lot of work and dedication by our team.

"The whole staff and children have all contributed, ensuring we could, together, met the criteria and successfully achieve the gold award.”

The PSQM scheme enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

PSQM nation director, Jane Turner, said: "Gaining a PSQM is a significant achievement for a school.

"The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high.

"Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure science understanding and skills.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

The PSQM is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust. It is supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.