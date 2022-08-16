Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield pupils are halfway through their summer holidays, and are soon once again getting ready to go back to school for a new academic year.

This year Sheffield students will have an easy start with the academic year kicking off on Thursday 1 September, meaning just a two-day week.

It is the Sheffield City Council that is responsible for setting term dates for all the Community and Voluntary Controlled schools in the city, so the dates do vary from city to city.

Keeping track of all of the term dates and school break dates can be confusing, and to help parents and pupils, we have compiled a list of all the dates for Sheffield to keep track of in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the term dates for Sheffield in the 2022-2023 academic year?

Thursday 1 September 2022 to Friday 21 October 2022

Monday 31 October 2022 to Friday 16 December 2022

Tuesday 3 January 2023 to Friday 10 February 2023

Monday 20 February 2023 to Friday 31 March 2023

Monday 17 April 2023 to Friday 26 May 2023

Monday 5 June 2023 to Friday 21 July 2023

When are the breaks for Sheffield pupils in the 2022-2023 academic year?

24 to 28 October 2022 (October half term)

19 to 30 December 2022 (Christmas)

2 January 2023

13 to 17 February 2023 (February half term)

3 to 14 April 2023

1 May 2023

29 May to 2 June 2023

1 to 2 June 2023

24 July to 31 August 2023 (Summer break)

In addition to these dates, every school needs to have 5 teacher professional development days. Professional development days are not fixed and each school decides how and when these days occur. Schools may close for part of a day or for a full day. They can also have all of their professional development training after normal school hours.