Sheffield school girl praised by Carol Vorderman for maths skill

An eight-year-old girl has been praised by Britain’s most famous maths whizz for her Carol Vorderman progress in the subject.

Sheffield school girl Holly Madison Henser-Fisher has graduated from The Maths Factor programme after successfully completing over 300 sessions and giving over 32,419 correct answers to sums.

The Maths Factor is an online maths tutoring site that was created by Carol Vorderman eight years ago to build maths confidence in children aged between six and 11, and today forms part of the maths portfolio for leading learning company, Pearson.

Holly, who was awarded a certificate and a goody bag for her achievement, said: “The Maths Factor improved my maths ability and love for maths.”

Carol Vorderman said: “Huge congratulations to Holly for showing what can be achieved with numbers, arithmetic, mathematics and a whole lot of dedication and drive.

“At The Maths Factor we specialise in taking maths ‘strugglers’ and turning them very quickly into happy maths winners.

“It is the culmination of years of work to ensure that children like Holly, and their parents, can learn maths in the simplest way possible and develop a lifelong love of numbers.”

Holly was one of eleven children from across the country, aged between the ages of nine and 13, who graduated from the programme earlier this month.

The Maths Factor site is for primary-aged children and features short tutorials from Carol and includes interactive games, revision clubs, times tables catch-up, an algebra club and the 30 Day Challenge.

Karen Fisher, Holly’s Mum, was also impressed by her achievements with The Maths Factor.

She said: “The Maths Factor has given Holly great confidence and hugely improved her understanding of maths and we’re extremely grateful for that. She has progressed to the top of the class and is now given additional maths challenges by her teacher.”

