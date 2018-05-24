Sheffield school 'determined to build on success' after positive Ofsted report

Children and teachers at a Sheffield school are celebrating after receiving a positive report from inspectors.

King Edward VII School, which operates across two sites on Glossop Road and Darwin Lane, was judge as 'good' by education watchdog Ofsted.

Linda Gooden.

Inspectors found that the quality of teaching, the achievement, behaviour and safety of students were all 'good', while the leadership, management and provision in the sixth form were outstanding.

In a letter Steve Shaw, who led the inspection last month, said the 'leadership team had maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection in 2015'.

He also praised the work of headteacher Linda Gooden, who joined the school in September 2016, and said she had 'determinedly focused on developing the quality of leadership in the school and was 'determined that pupils will achieve as highly as possible'.

Ms Gooden said: "I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection and the letter because it has captured the achievements, aspirations and ambitions of a truly remarkable school.

"I wish to thank all the staff, governors, parents and students for their hard work, skills, support and commitment to King Edward VII School. We are determined to build on our success."

Inspectors also praised the 'aspirational culture in the school' and said ‘the school was ‘a tolerant and supportive community, where pupils are safe to be themselves.’

Mr Shaw said the ‘strong ethos of pupil engagement in lessons’, the ‘very strong evidence of pupils being able to articulate how to get better grades’ and the ‘very effective teaching across a wide range of subjects such as chemistry, economics, computing, business studies, psychology, sociology and mathematics’ were to be applauded.

The school was told leaders should work to improve the progress and attendance of disadvantages pupils, ensure greater consistency in pupils' understanding of what they need to do to improve and maintain the work being done to improve standards in humanities and languages.