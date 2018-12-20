Sheffield school celebrates raising over £25,000 for hospice

Pupils, staff and friends of Sheffield’s Parkwood Academy have raised over £25,000 for St Luke’s Hospice in the past seven years.

The Shirecliffe school has been a dedicated supporter of Sheffield’s only hospice for a number of years, beginning its fundraising efforts back in 2011.

This year’s charitable activities have brought the school’s total raised so far to more than £25,000.

Teacher Paul Howard is the champion of fundraising at the school and in the local community. He recently joined pupils and fellow staff members in hosting a free Christmas meal for members of the local community.

The festive fundraiser saw students serving the meal to local residents, as part of a special celebration to mark the school’s incredible fundraising milestone.

“We are overwhelmed at the level of support everybody at Parkwood Academy and in the Shirecliffe community have given to us,” said St Luke’s community fundraising manager, Megan Senior.

“Pupils, staff and friends have come up with ingenious ways of raising money over the years and that inspired approach has really worked.

“A total in excess of £25,000 really does make an enormous difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”

St Luke’s Hospice cares for around 400 patients a year at its In Patient centre, whilst its team of 20 community nurses care for around 1,700 patients in their own homes. Along with the 300 patients each year it helps to live independently, with their programmes of therapies, treatments and advice, the hospice touches the lives of around 5,300 people annually.​​​​​​​