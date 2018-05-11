Sheffield school celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted report

Pupils and staff at a Sheffield special school are celebrating after inspectors maintained its outstanding rating.

The Rowan School, Durvale Court, Dore, teaches primary age children with complex speech, language and communication disorders.

Headteacher Sacha Schofield, left, alongside chair of governors Elizabeth Tunnard. Pictures Steve Ellis

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted said the leadership team had maintained an 'outstanding quality of education' since the last inspection.

They found that the wider curriculum had been developed, there was a 'calm, nurturing environment', there is a strong culture of respect and teachers have high expectations of pupils within the classroom.

Headteacher Sacha Schofield praised to the entire school team's contribution to the Ofsted outcome.

“This is a journey that the entire school community has embarked on together," she said.

"The Rowan School staff and governors are dedicated and relentless in their pursuit of excellence, parents are incredibly supportive, and the children are enthusiastic about their learning.”

"The governors and leadership are all extraordinarily happy as this confirms that the impact that we are having on young people’s lives has been recognised."

In her letter to Ms Schofield, inspector Patricia Stevens, wrote: "You and the governors have established a clear development plan for the school, which will ensure that it continues to maintain the high standards you have set."

It added that the next steps for the school was to ensure that reporting procedures for incidents, are strengthened to ensure that records are easy to find and cross-reference.