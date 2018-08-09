Sheffield's war on litter to be mapped out

Sheffield's war on litter has been stepped up with pickers hoping to plot a map of where picks are held across the city.

Sheffield Litter Pickers are using Google and encouraging those who hold regular clean-ups to get in touch via Facebook.

The group, which only launched when a Facebook page was set up in January, now has more than 760 members.

Iren Wadsworth, of the group, said: "What we are trying to do is map out the streets and areas where groups currently do picks and then we can see if there are spots where people aren't doing anything.

"People will also be able to log in and find a litter pick near them that they can get involved in."

Ms Wadsworth said there were also a number of picks held across the city that the group wasn't aware of and hoped that, over time, the map will help attract more people to picks across the city.

She added: "The map has only launched this week but it's growing every day and as it gathers more momentum we will try and encourage people to go out in the areas that aren't on the map.

"The Facebook group has helped clean up the cit so hopefully the map will do the same."

The Star is backing the Sheffield Litter Pickers' work as part of its Keep Our City clean campaign.

Ms Wadsworth said those who organise litter picks in Sheffield and want to have them plotted on the map to get in touch on the Sheffield Litter Pickers Facebook group.

The page also has details of litter picks people can get involved in across the city.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/SheffieldLitterPickers for more information.