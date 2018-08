Have your say

Volunteers clubbed together to help clean up a Sheffield street.

Friends of Firth Park joined forces with community-minded residents to pick up their pickers for a litter pick on Tuesday.

The group holds monthly litter picks on the first Tuesday of every month.

The Star is backing and supporting litter picks as part of its Keep Our City clean campaign.

For more information and details of events where you live search Sheffield Litter Pickers on Facebook.