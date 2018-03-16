Sheffield's very first 'Gay Quarter' to open in city centre later this year

Sheffield's first dedicated 'Gay Quarter' featuring a range of gay clubs, bars and a sauna is set to open in the city centre later this year.

According to gay lifestyle magazine QX the project at Moorfoot includes a gay bar called Queer Junction and Fraternity, a combined gay club and sauna, both of which are due to open in May.

The plans will focus on the Moorfoot area.

Dubbed the 'Gay Quarter' the plan is hoped to provide much needed leisure and social spaces for Sheffield’s large and growing LGBT community.

Project manager Matt Taylor told the magazine: “Sheffield (and its surrounding towns) has a huge population, and there are thousands of LGBT people.

“We also have two excellent universities, both of which have large LGBT groups. It is surprising that Sheffield has not had a designated area previously.”

“Most cities in the UK have a thriving gay scene, such as Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and London to name a few.

The scheme includes gay clubs, bars and a sauna.

"With the introduction of the Gay Quarter, Sheffield will be able to compete against other well developed LGBT areas in country. This means not only will the local LGBT community have somewhere to call their own, but Sheffield as a city becomes more appealing to LGBT visitors and also attracts LGBT talent to come live in our city. This can only be good for our city.”

The magazine reports that the Gay Quarter has been in planning for almost two years.

There are three more units which will open later this year which include a pub with small pool hall, retail space and a restaurant.

Added Mr Taylor: "Queer Junction will open first, a new bar which will have a very modern but funky feel to it. Fraternity, a gay spa and sauna will follow shortly after plus another three units. We believe there is something here for everyone!"