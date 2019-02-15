Here are the most popular across the UK

Sheffield's top 20 streets to live on if you want to sell your house - is yours on the list? GALLERY

The top 20 street names in Sheffield where houses are most likely to sell have been revealed.

Research for property finance specialists One77 Mortgages, looked at the nation’s most popular street names for home buyers. Using data on house sale completions over the last year from the Land Registry, they have created a list of the top 20 street names across the UK that have proved popular with buyers.

Number 1: High Street is the most popular name of a street in the UK to sell your house.

1. High Street

Number 1: High Street is the most popular name of a street in the UK to sell your house.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Number 2: Second on the list was Station Road.

2. Station Road

Number 2: Second on the list was Station Road.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Number 3: Streets called London Road are also popular places to buy.

3. London Road

Number 3: Streets called London Road are also popular places to buy.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Number 4: Church Road.

4. Church Road

Number 4: Church Road.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5